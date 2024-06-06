Matrix Capital Management Company LP Takes $13.06 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,000. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 0.1% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,143. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.25.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

