Maxim Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Generation Income Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

GIPR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,618. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.06.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

