Maxim Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Generation Income Properties Stock Down 1.8 %
GIPR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,618. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.06.
About Generation Income Properties
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Generation Income Properties
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon Stock Breakout: Potential Run to $200
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.