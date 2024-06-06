Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $342.29

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.29 ($4.39) and traded as high as GBX 392 ($5.02). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 388 ($4.97), with a volume of 903,586 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their target price on Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.80) to GBX 420 ($5.38) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 343.15. The firm has a market cap of £377.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,062.50%.

In other news, insider Lucas Critchley acquired 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £6,371.43 ($8,163.27). In other Mears Group news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £70,200 ($89,942.34). Also, insider Lucas Critchley bought 6,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £6,371.43 ($8,163.27). 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

