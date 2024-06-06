Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.06. 301,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 335,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Membership Collective Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $295.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

