Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Up 0.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $525.00 to $550.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $502.82 and last traded at $497.41. Approximately 4,205,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 16,972,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.06.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total value of $16,097,017.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total value of $194,328.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,069.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total value of $16,097,017.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 635,968 shares of company stock worth $313,346,759 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,891,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,299,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,597,382,000 after purchasing an additional 244,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,890,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,296,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.21 and a 200 day moving average of $434.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

