MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $76.03

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $76.03 or 0.00108364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $432.33 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,458.68 or 1.00423443 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00012534 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 77.97568587 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $16,494,431.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

