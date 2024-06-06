Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.78

Shares of Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.50. Metso shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 6,900 shares traded.

Metso Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Metso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.