Mettler-Toledo International’s (MTD) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $1,250.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1,230.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,453.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,344.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,250.92. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

