MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262,800 shares during the quarter. MFA Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 0.90% of MFA Financial worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 39,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. 118,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MFA

MFA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.