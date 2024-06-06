Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Trading Up 4.8%

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 356,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 528,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Microsaic Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 7.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.55.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

