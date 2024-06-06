MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,734.70 and last traded at $1,720.00. 495,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,929,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,694.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,793.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,439.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,004.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of -255.58 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total value of $2,857,568.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,625,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,625,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,364 shares of company stock worth $78,474,756 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,990,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MicroStrategy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MicroStrategy by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

