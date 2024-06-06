Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NERV
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.