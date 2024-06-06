Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.02.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $154.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,961,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,636,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,901,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,961,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,636,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,868,305. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Moderna by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Moderna by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

