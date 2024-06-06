MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Citigroup

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $480.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $364.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $233.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $225.25 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

