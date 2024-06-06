Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $410.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.12. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

