Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 66,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 67,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
Featured Articles
