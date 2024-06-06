Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:MSD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 66,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 67,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

