Morgan Stanley Trims American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Target Price to $18.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,748,260 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,411,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

