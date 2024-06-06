Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.5% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,970,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,666,000 after buying an additional 5,484,219 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

BAC traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.50. 10,012,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,872,699. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

