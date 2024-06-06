Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39,831 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,158 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 192,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 989,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,802,000 after buying an additional 458,778 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 727,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

