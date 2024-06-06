Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,901 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.22. 898,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,977. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

