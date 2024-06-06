Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 487,589 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 698,665 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 509,393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $3,616,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 334,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP remained flat at $34.78 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,568,484,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,207,253 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

