Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 82,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 63.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 184,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TFC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.42. 950,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,798,227. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

