Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,795 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,706. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average is $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

