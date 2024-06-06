Morningstar Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,671,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

