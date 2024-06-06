Mudita Advisors LLP Has $3.71 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mudita Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vale comprises about 2.6% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Vale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vale by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.63. 28,368,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,990,541. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.