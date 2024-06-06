Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193,900 shares during the period. Mueller Industries accounts for about 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.17% of Mueller Industries worth $116,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,399.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.08. 535,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,689. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.