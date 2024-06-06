NaaS Technology Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th (NASDAQ:NAAS)

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NaaS Technology Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAAS opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. NaaS Technology has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 376.49% and a negative return on equity of 885.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAAS. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NaaS Technology by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

