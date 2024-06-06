NaaS Technology Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th (NASDAQ:NAAS)

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NAAS opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. NaaS Technology has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative net margin of 376.49% and a negative return on equity of 885.88%.
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
