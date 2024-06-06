Nano (XNO) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. Nano has a market capitalization of $171.99 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00001819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,964.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.80 or 0.00704297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00119819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00041679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00230740 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00089345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

