National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$121.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$123.00 to C$121.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$115.00.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NA

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

Shares of TSE NA traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$118.05. 286,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,180. The company has a market cap of C$40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$118.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.87.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.