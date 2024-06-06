National Bankshares Reiterates C$1.50 Price Target for American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.50 target price by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s previous close.

American Lithium Trading Up 3.4 %

LI traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 59,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.15. American Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$3.09.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Lithium

In other news, Director Andrew William Bowering purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$106,500.00. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.