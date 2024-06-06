Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.29. 3,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 33,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.