Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

AUTL opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

