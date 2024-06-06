Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.46.

Several research firms have commented on NVRO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NVRO stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $340.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 22.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

