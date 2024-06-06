New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.52

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 3033484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

