New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Lifted to “Outperformer” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.10.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NGD. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.12.

Get New Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New Gold

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $2.05 on Monday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 214,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.