New Gold (TSE:NGD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.06.

Get New Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on New Gold

New Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.10. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.15.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.2190332 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.