New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Down 3.4%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.15. 3,671,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 30,090,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $77,628,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 6,213,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,545 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

