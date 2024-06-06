NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Trading Up 1.6%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 50,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 41,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of NewLake Capital Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

