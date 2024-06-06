NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Trading Down 1.8%

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.82. Approximately 294,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,414,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $6,818,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $3,061,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

