NIKE Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 96,298 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average daily volume of 65,135 call options.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.72. 9,742,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,215,781. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after buying an additional 674,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

