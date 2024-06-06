Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 3.8%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 15,867,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 91,419,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

NKLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $700.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,243,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,222.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nikola by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

