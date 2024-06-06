Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.34

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and traded as low as $10.33. Nikon shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 1,471 shares.

Nikon Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Nikon had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nikon Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

