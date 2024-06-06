Node AI (GPU) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.60 Million

Node AI (GPU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a total market cap of $88.83 million and $1.60 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Node AI has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,771,074.87403579 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.98981122 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,109,284.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

