NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 31,407.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 61,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,037.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 131,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,064. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

