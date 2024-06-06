Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.41

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 14463810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Novavax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novavax

Novavax Trading Down 6.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.96.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.41) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Novavax by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,117,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 337,071 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 265,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.