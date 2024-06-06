NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $75.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.78.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 36.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

