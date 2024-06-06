NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 4%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.20. 85,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,341,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter worth $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

