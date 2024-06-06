Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.28

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and traded as high as $61.27. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $61.27, with a volume of 26,549 shares traded.

Novozymes A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.