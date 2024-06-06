NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.67

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 58621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
NWTN Trading Down 20.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23.
About NWTN
NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
