NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 224850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

NXT Energy Solutions Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.60 million during the quarter. NXT Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.05% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

